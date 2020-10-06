Man shot in Shawnee transported to hospital

A man was shot Tuesday night in Shawnee, an LMPD spokesperson confirmed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | October 6, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 10:09 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated at a Louisville hospital after being shot in Shawnee.

The shooting was reported in the 4000 block of River Park Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed.

A man, whose age has not been confirmed, was found shot by LMPD officers. He was taken to University of Louisville hospital; his condition was not revealed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

