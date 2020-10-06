Man shot in Shawnee transported to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated at a Louisville hospital after being shot in Shawnee.
The shooting was reported in the 4000 block of River Park Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed.
A man, whose age has not been confirmed, was found shot by LMPD officers. He was taken to University of Louisville hospital; his condition was not revealed.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.