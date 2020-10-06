Record number of early voters show up to cast ballots in southern Indiana

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Plexiglass, disinfectant, and socially distanced stations are what it takes to vote in-person during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday, Oct. 2, was the first day for early in-person voting in Indiana. Although many changes were made to follow CDC guidelines, the lines were longer than ever.
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp reported more than 500 people cast their votes at the courthouse location by 4 p.m. The office had also received 4,259 mail-in ballots by Monday.
Popp told WAVE 3 News it was the largest single-day turnout for an opening day.
“Pivoting time in the United States, it really is,” Clark County resident Lavenia McDaniel said. “It’s a very important time for those who are thinking about voting, please come out and vote. Your vote does make a difference.”
Workers received information behind plexiglass barriers while voters were spaced out to voting stations. Sanitation supplies were supplied at each location.
“The plastic screens to help keep the spread of COVID-19 down,” Floyd County Resident Gary Wilkerson said. “Another thing I noticed when we were in line, was that I didn’t see a single person when I was in line early that did not have a mask on. So I think that’s a good thing.”
WAVE 3 News also found long lines at the Floyd County Fairgrounds Tuesday. Voters were spaced out in the parking lot and encouraged to wear masks.
Early in-person voting will be available until Nov. 2 in Indiana, the day before Election Day. Find a list of locations by clicking here.
