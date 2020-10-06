Sewer pipe blockage causes lane shutdowns on Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Lanes on Broadway are blocked due to a blocked sewer pipe.
MSD crews discovered a large sewer pipe that runs under Broadway, between South Floyd and South Jackson streets, was partially blocked and failing on Tuesday.
Traffic was closed in the center lanes to allow MSD to access the situation. One westbound and two eastbound lanes remain open.
The 96-inch diameter brick sewer was installed in 1866 and has failed in different locations in 2018, 2015, 2014 and 2009, according to MSD.
The current issue was caused by debris from two large holes in the pipe, according to MSD.
MSD said there is no disruption of sewer of utility services in the area.
