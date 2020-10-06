Traffic barricades removed in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Traffic barricades in downtown Louisville have been removed following the mayor’s recent state of emergency.
Mayor Greg Fischer rescinded his executive order that was issued in September in advance of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.
Fischer said the goal of the order and the traffic restrictions that followed were to ensure safety during potential protests.
Some of those restrictions were eased last week, and with this new order the remaining barricades on Fifth, Sixth, Jefferson and Liberty streets were removed at midnight.
Parking restrictions will also be lifted.
