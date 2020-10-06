UofL research shows high COVID-19 infection rates in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Researchers at the University of Louisville tracking COVID-19 in Jefferson County found infection rates are much higher in west Louisville than other neighborhoods.
“The west Louisville neighborhoods have a rate of infection of 10 to 12% and the rest of Louisville had rates that were 4%,” Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar, director at the University of Louisville Christine Lee Brown Environme Institute, said. “There is this large differential in the rates of infection. This is very, very critical because this has been shown in many, many, many cities around the country.”
Louisville Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said she isn’t surprised.
“I mean you cannot think that the part of the community in the zip codes with the highest or the lowest life expectancy is going to somehow be the community that doesn’t get hit the hardest with COVID,” Reynolds said. “I mean this is exactly, it makes sense if you think about it.”
The Louisville Urban League was one of the first places in west Louisville to have a testing site, partnering with Norton Healthcare.
“We know how important it is for our community to be tested,” Reynolds told WAVE 3 News. “We understand that we sit in a community and serve a community that has a significant number of underlying conditions. If you think about what happens when you redline people out of health care, out of access, I mean that’s what happens. And so we want to make sure that people here know if they’re positive so that they can protect their neighbors.”
Reynolds said the accessibility to testing needs to continue and the stigma of testing positive for COVID needs to go away."There is no stigma to testing positive for COVID," she said. “This is a virus...It’s just something that we have to be honest about. We have to say ‘I’ve tested positive’, and make sure we’re protecting ourselves and protecting those that we care about.”
Reynolds also said in order to help reduce the numbers, testing results need to come back faster.
“It doesn’t help if your results are going to take 12 days 14 days,” she said. “You’ve got to be able to get the information quickly so that you can adjust your behavior.”
YMCA of Greater Louisville CEO Steve Tarver said he, too, is not surprised by the researcher’s data.
“If you look at even the historic data, well before the pandemic, you know we have 12 to 14-year differences in lifespans between zip codes and the greater local area,” Tarver said. “So there’s no surprise here.”
A few blocks away at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA, Norton Healthcare is offering COVID-19 testing three days a week. The testing is available on Tuesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to Noon. Up to 300 people can be tested each day. Tarver said there drive-thru testing and walk-up testing available.
“And that’s a that’s a great service to this community and a place where there are barriers to people being healthy, and there are barriers in everything from air to facilities to food,” Tarver said. “So working together, we can make a big difference on the short term and on the long term in the overall health of this community.”
