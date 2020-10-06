Woman dies following head-on crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died following a head-on crash in Springfield, Kentucky.
A preliminary investigation showed, Bryon Buckman, 30, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2008 BMW on Bloomfield Road Monday when he dropped off the right shoulder, overcorrected and entered the northbound lane, hitting a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, according to Kentucky State Police.
The driver of the Cobalt, Pamela Caldwell, 62, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Buckman was initially taken to Spring View Hospital then transported to UK Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.