Breonna Taylor: LMPD SWAT commander calls simultaneous warrants ‘bad business’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year LMPD veteran said in newly-released investigative files that serving simultaneous warrants related to the same investigation is “bad business.”
On Wednesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released to the public the city’s massive investigative file on the deadly LMPD raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment.
Taylor, 26, was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her home in March. The case has sparked months of protests on city streets, as well as a national outcry calling for police reform.
The Taylor warrant was one of several being served at the same time right around midnight on March 13, something LMPD SWAT Lt. Dale Massey said is not a good practice. The warrants were part of a larger investigation into Jamarcus Glover, a convicted drug trafficker and former boyfriend of Taylor who, according to court records, used Taylor’s address and phone number as his own.
“Our guys advised (the narcotics officers), ‘Hey, we need to take this slower,’” Massey told investigators with LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit in May. “We’re not going to do eight warrants in one night. Simultaneous warrants, we’re not in that business of doing that now because of the inherent danger of it.”
Massey said he suggested an alternative tactic.
“How about we do two this day, two the next day, so on and so forth?” he recalled asking.
Massey also told the PIU that his team had learned about the warrants related to the Glover investigation about a month prior to the night they were served, adding that Taylor’s address on Springfield Drive was not mentioned.
“At no point did I ever hear the words ‘Springfield’ mentioned in the briefing,” he said.
Massey said the first time he heard anything about Taylor’s apartment was when he heard over the SWAT radio that shots had been fired there.
One of the three officers who fired their weapons at Taylor’s apartment, Brett Hankison, “blindly” fired 10 rounds from outside of it, according to both his termination letter and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s investigation. Hankison was later fired, and charged last month with three counts of wanton endangerment.
“It was just an egregious act,” Massey said of Hankison’s firing from outside. “It seemed liked there was no target identification whatsoever for those rounds that were shot outside the apartment.”
Massey said once he became aware of the gunfire at Taylor’s apartment, he took about 10 officers with him and they had to break through a fence to get into the complex. He said his team was given the wrong address so it took “a little bit” to get there. Eventually, Massey’s group found about 20 officers pointing long guns at the apartment before the scene was deemed clear.
Read the transcripts from the officer and witness interviews with the PIU. Below is a list of whose interviews appear on which pages:
Kenneth Walker (1-48)
Sgt. Jon Mattingly (49-78)
Det. Brett Hankison (79-105)
Det. Myles Cosgrove (106-130)
Ofc. Mike Nobles (131-149)
Det. Mike Campbell (150-162)
Shawn Hoover (163-201)
Ofc. Tony James (202-233)
Sgt. Brandon Hogan (234-254)
Sgt. Joel Casse (255-283)
Sgt. Michael Burns (284-296)
Chief Steve Conrad (296-305)
Name redacted (306-311)
Name redacted (312-319)
Name redacted (320-322)
Name redacted (323-325)
Det. Mike Kuzma (326-333)
Sgt. Timothy L. Salyer (334-349)
Lt. Dale Massey (350-367)
Det. Josh Jaynes (368-413)
