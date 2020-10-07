Broadway in Louisville announces new dates for Hamilton and Cats

By Liz Adelberg | October 7, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 1:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus pandemic caused the rescheduling of Broadway in Louisville shows, including the much-anticipated return of Hamilton to the Kentucky Center.

New dates have been announced for Hamilton and Cats, two of the most popular shows in the 2020-21 season.

For Broadway in Louisville subscribers: If you selected Hamilton as a part of your season, it has now been rescheduled for April 20- May 2, 2021.

Cats has been rescheduled for January 18-23, 2022.

Subscribers' seats are being held in the new performance dates for Hamilton and Cats, and there’s nothing for the customer to do. /customers can see their new performance date by logging in to their account. If subscribers are unable to make the new date, call 502-561-1003 (Monday - Friday 9A - 5P). Click here for a fully updated schedule.

