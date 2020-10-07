Coronavirus cancels QuiltWeek in Paducah and other cities

(WAVE) - The coronavirus pandemic has claimed yet another beloved annual festival.
The American Quilter’s Society has canceled all QuiltWeek events for 2021, including the show in Paducah. The event brings about 30,000 people people to Paducah, and infuses more than $25 million dollars into the local economy.
QuiltWeek events were also canceled in Daytona Beach (February 24-27), Branson, Missouri (March 24-27) and Grand Rapids, Michigan (August 18-21). The event in Paducah was scheduled for April 24-24.
Paducah has long been a destination for quilters from across the country. It is the home of the National Quilt Museum.
All events are expected to resume in 2022.
