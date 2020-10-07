Fall break means new COVID guidance for some Kentucky schools

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Fall break is creating another challenge for local school districts keeping a close eye on the coronavirus. If students travel for their break, they could be met with new requirements when they return home.
At Oldham County Schools, a message was sent out to parents from the district. In part, it reads the following regarding the district’s fall break, scheduled for October 19-23:
"As you may know, a Travel Advisory, issued by Governor Beshear, is ongoing for citizens traveling to states reporting a COVID-19 positive test rate of 15% or greater. Florida was recently added to the list, with the following wording ‘Due to the removal of public health restrictions, there is a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 in Florida, therefore a 14- day self-quarantine is recommended after travel to Florida.’
After review and discussion, OCS has decided to adhere to the recommended quarantine for travel to states with COVID-19 positivity rates at or above 15% and to only include those states at or above 15%. Florida is currently below 15%, so for now we are not recommending quarantine for travel to that state. However, please know that if Florida, or any other state, goes to or above a 15% positivity rate while you are there, the recommended quarantine would then apply."
The district noted that the 14-day quarantine would apply to both sports activities and school.
Doctors at UofL Health said travelers should look to the CDC’s website to assess a specific location’s risk based on its concentration of positive cases, adding state-mandated precautions across the country remain in flux.
“Regulations change very sudden without warning and you’re going to have to keep up with those up until the day you leave,” Dr. Tony Weaver with UofL Health said.
Weaver said if a family is planning for air travel there is debate over how safe it is, but travelers should wear a mask for the entire process.
“The other unpredictable thing about air travel, what’s it like at the security gates?” he explained. “How are you going to get to and from the airport? Air travel is kind of a compounding of risk.”
Weaver said whenever traveling, people should take the same precautions as when they’re at home in terms of social distancing and wearing a mask.
“This virus, if you come in contact with it, almost always shows symptoms within 14 days,” Weaver said. “Some people have tried a 7-day quarantine and got tested. If 7-days after exposure, your test is negative, you can shut that off. You can see it might be beneficial to get a test when you come back home.”
Weaver said people will be safer if they avoid higher-risk situations, such as going to a restaurant at it’s busiest time.
