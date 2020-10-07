FORECAST: Above average temperatures remain to end workweek

- THIS WEEKEND: Hurricane Delta’s remnants bring heavy rain chance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the dry cold front moves through this morning, temperatures will still be warm throughout the day. Highs max out in the upper 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. Clouds increase tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s.
Tomorrow will be a warm day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s as clouds continue to increase through the afternoon. A shower chance develops Friday night in Southern Kentucky as Hurricane Delta’s remnants approach the region.
Rain showers associated with Delta’s remnants will start to arrive in waves Friday night into the weekend; some of the rain bands could be locally heavy. We are still fine-tuning the forecast for this setup.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.