FORECAST: Perfect fall day Thursday

- THIS WEEKEND: Hurricane Delta brings rain, heavy for some
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front will pass the area overnight, but with dry air in place, I wouldn’t expect clouds or rain. We’ll stay clear with lows in the 50s, 40s in the suburbs.
With the front to our south, we’ll enjoy a day with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine makes for a near-perfect fall day!
Clouds will start to increase somewhat Thursday night, but we’ll stay dry as lows once again only get down to the mid-50s.
Friday will be a warm day, but clouds will be continually increasing through the afternoon. A small shower chance will develop by Friday night in southern Kentucky thanks to the approach of Hurricane Delta’s remnants. Rain totals are still in question and highly dependent on the track of the low. Some along and south of the parkways may see one to three inches of rainfall. We’ll adjust accordingly over the next couple of days.
