FORECAST: Warm, sunny Wednesday

- THIS WEEKEND: Soaking rains possible due to remnants of Hurricane Delta
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a warmer day thanks to sunshine and southwesterly winds. Temperatures look to climb into the low 80s this afternoon as the wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible. The cold front that pushes through this evening will be dry. Skies remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures slide into the 50s. Patchy fog is possible early tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow will be slightly cooler but it will still be warm. Highs return to the mid to upper 70s underneath mostly sunny skies. Thursday night looks to be a cool night in the 50s expected with a partly cloudy sky.
Clouds roll into the region on Friday ahead of Hurricane Delta as it pushes onshore along the Gulf Coast.
