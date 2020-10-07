Goode Morning Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

Really nice few days ahead with the only weather hazard really being the wind gust at times. Otherwise, warm afternoon and “mild” nights for October standards.
The forecast details start to diverge Friday night through Monday. There remain several questions on the speed/intensity of Hurricane Delta after it makes landfall Friday along the Northern Gulf Coast.
There looks to be (2) main areas of rain with a “light” rain surge Friday night into Saturday. Especially for Kentucky. Then we have the “core” of Delta that will really ramp up the rainfall for those in its path. This looks to pass through at least some, if not all, of WAVE Country.
Current thinking is rainfall totals of 1-3″ will be possible but isolated cases that could double those amounts can’t be ignored just yet.
Hang tight as we continue to fine-tune the details on this setup.
Have a Goode One!
