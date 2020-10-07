JCPS expands meal pick-up times at ten locations

September 29, 2020 – Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is expanding pick-up times for meals at 10 food sites to accommodate parents and guardians who are working or have students engaged with Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) during the regular 10 a.m.-1 p.m. serving time. Beginning Oct. 8, JCPS School and Community Nutrition Services will also offer NTI meal service between 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the following locations: