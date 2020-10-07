JCPS expands meal pick-up times at ten locations

JCPS is expanding meal pick-up times at ten locations. (Source: Mike Fussell, WAVE 3 News)
By Liz Adelberg | October 7, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 1:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS has extended meal pick-up times at ten locations.

Starting October 8, JCPS School and Community Nutrition Services will also offer NTI meal service between 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the following locations:

  • Butler Traditional High School
  • Carrithers Middle School
  • Eastern High School
  • Farnsley Middle School
  • Greathouse Shryock Traditional Elementary School
  • Male High School
  • Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School
  • Seneca High School
  • Valley High School
  • Westport Middle School

Free meals are provided to any child 18 years of age or younger. The meal program allows one breakfast, lunch and supper per day per child, regardless of whether the meal is picked up at the morning or afternoon serving time.

