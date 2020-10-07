JCPS task force introduces proposed changes to student assignment process

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families in Jefferson County could soon see changes to the way their kids are assigned to local schools or get into magnet programs. After a three-year committee review, a number of changes to the current student assignment plan have been released.
In a meeting, Wednesday, superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and members of the task force in charge of reviewing the district’s student assignment process introduced their recommendations.
“We’re hoping that by implementing some of this work, you’ll be able to see, ‘Okay, commitments were made, we’re following through’,” JCPS administrator Dena Dossett said.
The committee also discussed racial equity issues with the current plan which they agreed created problems for African-American students in west Louisville.
“Our current student assignment plan is one of the most inequitable things that we do in this district, I’ll stand behind that,” Pollio said.
Among the recommendations, a “dual resides” option would give middle and high school students in west Louisville a choice between a school closer to home or one farther away. A new middle school and new music magnet elementary school were also recommended for west Louisville.
For JCPS magnet schools, the plan recommends:
• A centralized lottery system for admission
• Setting targets and goals to reflect diversity
• Replicating popular magnet school programs and creating new ones
• Removing school-initiated policies to expel students based on academics or behavior
Another recommendation would end open enrollment and dissolve it into the current student transfer process.
Members of the review committee say all of these proposals are just the first step and there is still work to be done.
“This might be phase one and phase two might be looking at elementary schools and phase three might be something else,” Dossett said.
The committee will meet again Oct. 21 to further discuss any racial equity issues with their recommendations before presenting the plan to the Board of Education for a possible vote.
