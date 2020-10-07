Lime to offer free scooter rides to the polls on election day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you need help heading to the polls, Lime wants to help you get there. And it won’t cost you a thing.
The scooter-sharing company is offering two half-hour rides for free on election day so people can vote. Riders will be able to use the promotional code LIMETOPOLLS2020 to receive the two free rides.
Lime provided a similar service for the midterm elections in 2018 and it was the most successful promotion in company history.
You can find Lime scooters at several locations around Louisville. For more information, download the Lime app on your phone or click here.
