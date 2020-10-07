LMPD officers investigating shooting in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting Wednesday night in Algonquin.
A Metrosafe spokesperson said a person was found shot by officers around 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South 13th Street.
The person’s identity has not been revealed.
EMS is expected to transport them to the hospital for treatment.
Information about suspects or motives is not known.
Anyone with information should call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
