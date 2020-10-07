Man injured in Taylor Berry shooting found by officers in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found shot at an intersection in Old Louisville Wednesday night.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South 4th Street and West Ormsby Avenue, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
Officers found a man who had been shot, and he was transported via EMS to UofL Hospital for treatment. His injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.
Mitchell said it was later determined that the victim was shot in Taylor Berry in the 1300 block of Central Avenue.
The man’s identity and information on possible suspects has not been revealed.
Call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD if you have any information regarding the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.