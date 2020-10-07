Mayor Fischer releases internal investigative file into Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday released LMPD’s internal investigative files on the deadly Breonna Taylor raid.
The massive file -- more than 1,000 pages of documents, more than 1,000 photos, nearly 120 interviews and at least 50 officer body-camera videos -- was compiled by LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit, which investigates potential criminal cases involving city employees.
The PIU investigation concentrates on the March 13 shooting, separate from the narcotics investigation looking into Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover.
It includes thousands of pages of statements, reports and documents related to what happened the night when officers with LMPD’s Criminal Interdiction Unit served warrants on Taylor’s apartment and other suspected drug houses operated by Glover.
The file also contains officer and witness interviews with PIU (check the PDF embed below) and dozens of body-camera videos from the moments immediately following the shooting. LMPD has maintained there is no body camera video from the actual shooting that left Taylor dead from six gunshot wounds, and LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly injured.
Fischer’s decision to release the PIU file before the completion of related investigations, like by the FBI’s in the Taylor case, is unprecedented, especially after repeatedly claiming it could hurt ongoing investigations. The FBI would not comment on that or whether it was notified by Fischer’s office prior to the file’s release.
WAVE 3 News has a team of producers and researchers currently poring over the many hundreds of pages of documents. This story will be updated throughout the day and into the evening.
Below are the transcripts from the officer and witness interviews with the PIU.
