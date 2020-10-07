Parade thrown for Louisville boy, 8, undergoing heart surgery this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 8-year-old Jefferson County Public Schools student got some much-needed support Wednesday ahead of a major surgery he is undergoing this week.
Loved ones and friends from Audubon Traditional Elementary School threw Jullian Edwards Jr. a drive-by parade Wednesday.
Edwards is undergoing heart repair surgery Thursday.
The 8-year-old’s mother told WAVE 3 News that the number of people from the community coming together to wish Edwards well shows how much of a positive impact he has on everyone he comes across.
“It’s awesome," Jasmine Edwards said. "It’s believable because of the kind of kid he is, so I’m not going to say it’s unbelievable that he has so much love around him, because he is love.”
The parade was organized by his school friends and his family.
