Search continues for couple accused of pointing rifle at Oldham Co. child

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The search continues for a couple driving a white pickup truck accused of pointing a rifle at an elementary school student.
On Oct. 1, a young boy told Oldham County Police investigators he got off the school bus in the Old Taylor Place neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. As he was walking home, he said a white truck pulled up next to him. He said a woman in the passenger seat pointed a black rifle at him while the man driving smiled.
A neighbor working outside told WAVE 3 News he heard the boy scream, “Gun!” and saw him put his hands up in the air. When he ran over to help, the neighbor said the truck drove off.
“It was odd,” Sylvia Boyd said. “I’d never seen it before. I’ve never seen anything out here that bothered me, ever.”
At least four home surveillance cameras showed video clips of the truck driving around the neighborhood the same afternoon, making stops in front of random houses.
A wanton endangerment warrant was issued for the suspects involved.
The female passenger is described as a tan white woman with white hair. The driver was described as a white man of medium build, with brown hair and a long beard.
Detectives confirmed to WAVE 3 News the department has received a few tips about similar trucks in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.
