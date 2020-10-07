’This is their turf:’ LMPD detective describes Elliott Avenue ‘drug dealers’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anyone following the Breonna Taylor case in recent months has read the names Jon Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison ad nauseum.
But the LMPD detective who secured the search warrant that sent those officers to Taylor’s apartment for the deadly March raid had not been heard from publicly until Wednesday.
In newly-released investigative files, Det. Josh Jaynes said in a May interview with LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit that he had secured the warrant for Taylor’s apartment on Springfield Drive just after midnight on March 13.
“My name was on the search warrant because I probably had the most experience in that group of writing and drafting search warrants," he said. "So, together, we all had input at at all different angles from this.”
The warrant for Springfield Drive was one of several that a judge had approved for Jaynes, all to be executed around the same time that night as part of a larger investigation into once-convicted drug dealer Jamarcus Glover, an ex-boyfriend of Taylor. Just before the Taylor shooting, Glover was taken into custody during a separate raid at an address on Elliott Avenue, long a problem for LMPD’s Place-Based Investigations team.
“They’re drug dealers," Jaynes said about Glover and his associates. “The operation they run is straight cash flow for them. It’s straight business. They, this is their turf. This is their turf or their area. And it has been a process. And we are still, we are still going through the stages investigating this entire area as well.”
Jaynes said he and his colleagues are doing important work trying to clean up Elliott Avenue, but that location remains a problem.
“I’ve got a headache because I’m tired of seeing Elliott Avenue, ... not just in this case but just everything, how these people keep coming back," he said. “We’ve had an impact in this area, too ... And there was investigation ... when the 1st Division had these warrants, they only had these trap houses. They didn’t hit where these people living at.”
Jaynes also told investigators that drug dealers often recruit girlfriends to help them hide their money, which was why they targeted Taylor’s home.
“They get other people involved and it’s usually females,” he said. "It’s usually baby mamas or have a child in common or it’s girlfriends that they can trust. They can trust them with their money and their stuff. And that’s where I believed the 3003 Springfield to be. And we had that, uh, that search warrant drafted.”
WAVE 3 News has previously reported that officers considered the Springfield Drive address a “soft target," meaning there wasn’t a serious threat that violence would occur there.
“These are our warrants," Jaynes said. "We all had a hand in this. And, every detective I work with in PBI realize that these are all of our warrants. And so, when this happened, it was just, you know ... Springfield. Springfield was the least likely (for) anything to happen.”
Cosgrove was shot in the leg during the raid but recovered from his injury. He and Cosgrove were cleared of wrongdoing last month when Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his findings. Hankison, however, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.
Read the transcripts from the officer and witness interviews with the PIU. Below is a list of whose interviews appear on which pages:
Kenneth Walker (1-48)
Sgt. Jon Mattingly (49-78)
Det. Brett Hankison (79-105)
Det. Myles Cosgrove (106-130)
Ofc. Mike Nobles (131-149)
Det. Mike Campbell (150-162)
Shawn Hoover (163-201)
Ofc. Tony James (202-233)
Sgt. Brandon Hogan (234-254)
Sgt. Joel Casse (255-283)
Sgt. Michael Burns (284-296)
Chief Steve Conrad (296-305)
Name redacted (306-311)
Name redacted (312-319)
Name redacted (320-322)
Name redacted (323-325)
Det. Mike Kuzma (326-333)
Sgt. Timothy L. Salyer (334-349)
Lt. Dale Massey (350-367)
Det. Josh Jaynes (368-413)
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.