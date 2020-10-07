Vehicle drives into Campbellsville post office

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Several walls were damaged when a vehicle drove into a post office in Campbellsville.
Emergency crews were called to 1410 East Broadway Tuesday on a report that a wall fell on someone. While crews were on the way, the situation was changed to a car vs. structure, according to a Facebook post from Campbellsville/Taylor Co. Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle was deep inside the building. No one was trapped inside the vehicle and no injuries were reported.
Officials said there was significant damage to the building and vehicle. Most of the damage was done to non-load bearing walls.
A wrecker company was able to remove the vehicle.
Campbellsville police are investigating the crash.
