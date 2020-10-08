Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reviewing messages from phone identified in report as Kenneth Walker’s

“(Redacted) tells Walker she saw a car on the internet that looked like his and explained that someone tried to rob (redacted) and it’s on camera and it looked like Walker’s car, but she didn’t say anything to (redacted),” the report read. “Indicating Walker may have committed a robbery prior to March 13, 2020. Investigators said they believe this information should be noted because it may have contributed to Walker’s actions on March 13th, 2020,” the night of the raid on Taylor’s home.