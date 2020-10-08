Experts: chaos, stress can affect the ways eyewitnesses remember a situation

“Even when eyewitnesses' recollection departs from what actually happened, in the psychological or the sociological studies, that nevertheless if they express it with confidence, people who are hearing their story, in this case jurors, will tend to believe it,” Marcosson said. “Because they believe that over other things that may not be coming from an actual person. And so, we see that jurors tend to think that that’s among the most reliable evidence that they have, even though it often isn’t the most reliable evidence.”