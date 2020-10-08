Face mask donations needed as students return to in-person learning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – The first lady of Kentucky is making a final ask for face coverings as more children return to in-person learning.
Coverings for Kids was launched in August by Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman to provide masks for students, teachers and staff across Kentucky.
Since then, Beshear said more than 40,000 masks have been donated to school districts across the state.
For more information about Coverings for Kids or to donate, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.