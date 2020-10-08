FORECAST: Weekend rain chances continue to evolve

- Weekend rainfall totals look heaviest south of Louisville
- Saturday trending slightly drier, Sunday still looking wet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will gradually increase overnight as we drop down only to the 50s again.
On Friday a few showers may sneak into our Southern Kentucky counties later in the day, mainly during the evening. At this point it looks like the vast majority of our area will stay dry with highs in the lower 80s.
The small shower chance will continue Friday night in Southern Kentucky, leaving most of us dry and very mild once again. Lows will only get down into the 60s, making it quite comfortable by Saturday morning.
Showers and downpours will begin to spread across Southern and Central Kentucky on Saturday, but at this point it looks like most of this will stay south of Louisville during the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Sunday morning is when the most widespread and most heavy rainfall takes place. We’ll gradually see that rain taper down through the evening on Sunday. Rainfall totals will be highest on the Kentucky side of the river where 1″-3″ of rainfall is possible. Those north of the river will see less than an inch in many cases.
Stay tuned for updates on this forecast as it highly depends on Hurricane Delta’s track.
