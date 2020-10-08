Goode Morning Weather Blog: Thursday Update

We get to enjoy a couple more dry/warm days before the leftovers of Delta move in. And even Saturday is trending mainly dry with only sections of KY picking up spotty showers that don’t look heavy right now. The heaviest is still trending toward late Saturday into Sunday. There is another wave of low pressure from the west moving in Monday night/Tuesday. If the Delta rain slows down more, the two could merge for a fairly widespread rain chance. But it is too early to make that call.