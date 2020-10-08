Gov. Beshear confirms 884 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear started his daily briefing on the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky with a forceful message to domestic terrorists, saying many groups that refer to themselves as “freedom fighters” are anything but.
Beshear was referring to the group that protested at the state capitol in a Second Amendment rally in May. The demonstration turned into an anti-racial justice protest rally, and by the end of the day, Beshear was hung in effigy on the capitol groups by people in the group.
He revealed that some of the people involved in the effigy hanging were recently arrested, and that one suspect was arrested for making grenades at his home.
“Wrong is wrong. I will say it again. I will not be intimidated,” Beshear said forcefully. “I will not back down.”
Minutes later, Beshear turned the attention to a video message from Virginia Moore, the sign language interpreter for the governor. Moore has been absent from recent briefings, and in her message, she explained that she has been diagnosed with stage 1 uterine cancer. She said she plans to have a hysterectomy to help get rid of the disease.
Moore’s outlook, though, seems positive. She used the time to remind women during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to take care of their health as she has learned to do.
“Ladies, please go have a mammogram," Moore said. “Please, go have a Pap smear. You need to take care of yourself.”
She ended her special message by pleading that Kentuckians continue to mask up.
“I’m wearing a mask for you, and I ask that you wear a mask for me," she said.
Beshear then turned to the daily COVID update, announcing 884 more cases in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases reported to 77,455.
He also confirmed 11 more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the Commonwealth to 1,234.
The state’s positive rate is 4.1%.
Other updates regarding the virus in Kentucky include:
- 701 patients currently in a hospital due to the coronavirus
- 174 patients currently in intensive care
- At least 13,113 patients have recovered in the state
