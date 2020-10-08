$50K Powerball winning ticket sold in Shelby Co.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person in Kentucky is $50,000 richer thanks to last night’s Powerball drawing.
Kentucky Lottery officials say one ticket for the Wednesday, Oct. 7 that was sold in Shelby County drawing matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 6-24-30-53-56 Powerball 19.
The winning ticket was sold at Fast Lane Tobacco 319, located at 225 Boone Station Road in Shelbyville.
The winner will have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Lottery officials say the winner should sign the back of the ticket immediately.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.