2 killed in Shepherdsville murder-suicide; victim’s mom saw early signs of domestic violence

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A murder-suicide in Shepherdsville last Friday left a man and woman dead.
Family members said Ashleigh Rountree, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Michael Beatty, 32, were both found dead with gunshot wounds in Rountree’s home.
Rountree’s mother, Kim Schroeder, said before turning the gun on himself, Beatty shot and killed Rountree first.
“I think he planned this because Friday she was moving in with me,” Schroeder explained to WAVE 3 News.
Schroeder said she planned on taking her daughter, who was a recovering addict, to look for a car this week. Instead, she had to plan her funeral.
“She had plans,” Schroeder said. “She had three children. She was clean.”
Schroeder said her daughter began doing drugs in 2016 when she and Beatty started dating, but after almost losing custody of her children, she decided to get sober.
Schroeder said she wishes she would have recognized the signs of domestic violence earlier.
“Certain text messages I have from her, I have one back in September that said, 'Mom, I need to get away from Michael,” Schroeder added.
In 2017, Beatty was charged with 1st-degree assault, domestic violence. A Shepherdsville police report said Beatty grabbed a steak knife and stabbed his father multiple times after hitting him and knocking him out. It also stated Beatty left wounds on his mother’s arms.
In Kentucky, The Center for Women and Families said 1 in 4 women and 1 in 5 men will experience intimate partner domestic violence abuse.
Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, the CEO of the center, said help is available for anyone who needs a way out.
“But you do not want to tell your perpetrator,” Wessels-Martin said. “If it means you get out with the clothes on your back, then you get out with the clothes on your back.”
The center is located in downtown Louisville on 2nd Street and is open for anyone, including men and pets, with no questions asked.
Domestic violence victims in need of transportation can go to any TARC bus stop and tell the driver they need a ride to safety; the driver will know to bring them to The Center for Woman and Families. If that isn’t an option, call the center at (502) 581-7200 and find a safe way to get away from the abuser.
