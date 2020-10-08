Lawyer for Breonna Taylor’s family says warrant should not have been approved

“You see another discrepancy in their paperwork where it shows Louisville Metro police officers went back after Breonna’s death on March 13 to begin gathering information and the pole cameras on the Elliott address,” Baker said. “They notate Breonna’s black (Dodge) Charger was her car, but in the search warrant, they reference the car she did not have for two months, the white vehicle. Only once the distinction was pointed out by the legal team for Breonna Taylor did LMPD go back and figure out, ‘Oh, we did have the wrong car listed in the search warrant.’”