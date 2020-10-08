Man dies following shooting in Shively apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot several times at an apartment in Shively.
The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Appleton Lane, according to Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers.
Myers said police believe the victim had just gotten home when he was shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police do not believe the shooting was random.
No suspects information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD (2773).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.