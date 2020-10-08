Man shot in Louisville dropped off at hospital; crime scene not yet found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man involved in a shooting in Louisville was dropped off at a local hospital, and Louisville Metro Police investigators are working to find out where the incident happened.
Officers were informed of a man who had been shot that was dropped off at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 6:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
His injuries are reportedly not life-threatening and he is expected to recover.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Smiley said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating and working to determine where the man was shot.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
