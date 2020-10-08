More than half of Indiana hotels may close because of coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Although Indiana is in its final stage of reopening, the hospitality industry is struggling to rebound.
About two-thirds of Indiana hotels may be forced to shut down within the next six months. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, nearly 700 of the state’s 1,042 hotels will close permanently if they do not receive additional funding.
“Early on, we really felt the impact at all of our hotels because travel pretty much came to a stop,” General Hotels Corporation President and CEO Jim Dora said.
Based in Indianapolis, GHC’s hotels have struggled the most in Indiana’s capital city. Dora said their larger hotels are still struggling, but smaller areas seem to be recovering with more guests.
“It’s a little bit easier to do the social distancing,” Dora said. “You don’t have the chance of running into so many people in the hallway. You can basically come in, get your room key, and move right on upstairs so those hotels are coming back a little bit faster than the convention-dependent hotels.”
Thursday, GHC partnered with Golf Pro Fuzzy Zoeller to break ground on a new Hilton Garden Inn on Water Tower Road in Jeffersonville. Dora said the company was drawn to the Southern Indiana town as an up-and-coming area.
“To be expanding into Southern Indiana a little bit more, in Jeffersonville, we think this is just a great opportunity, especially working together with Fuzzy down in this area,” Dora said.
