NKY man charged with rape, sodomy against underage victims

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Boone County man is charged with raping and sexually abusing two underage victims over the course of four years, according to Kentucky State Police.
A KSP release notes the victims are currently aged 11 and 14, meaning when the abuse began in 2017 the younger victim was 8 years old.
The investigation began Sept. 26, according to KSP, when a Post 5 detective responded to General Butler State Park in Carrollton on reports of sexual abuse of a child.
Gentry Dowell, 64, of Burlington, was arrested Oct. 5 in connection with the abuse.
A KSP investigation discovered Dowell committed the alleged crimes in several locations spanning Carroll and Boone counties.
Dowell was initially charged on 12 counts of sexual abuse, two in Carroll County and 10 in Boone County, KSP says.
Tuesday saw the addition of 15 counts in Boone County, including 10 counts of rape and five counts of sodomy, according to KSP.
Dowell is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.
Other charges may be pending, KSP, and the investigation is ongoing.
