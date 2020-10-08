UofL touts new cybersecurity curriculum aimed at safety in healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new program at the University of Louisville will focus on keeping people safe as the health care world starts to rely more on online connectivity between people and devices.
“There’s a shortage of cybersecurity data-proficient talent,” said Louisville Healthcare CEO Council President Tammy York Day, “and it’s a real pressing challenge.”
A $6.3 million grant from the National Security Agency (NSA) will get this new curriculum off the ground.
The focus on healthcare comes as the medical world moves toward a more technology driven model, with a heavy reliance on online connectivity.
“The internet of things medical, all these different devices and things that are getting hacked,” said Sharon Kerrick, VP of UofL’s Center for Digital Transformation and lead investigator for the grant. “What’s next, and how do we penetrate that? How do we avert that, and how do we mediate those situations very quickly?”
UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi said the grant they are receiving is due to a dedicated staff and the confidence in the university from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the federal government.
She said what students are learning isn’t something you can find in other curricula, because it wasn’t available before.
“They’re learning not something that was in textbooks published five years ago, but what what’s happening today and what will appear in textbooks five years from now,” said Bendapudi. “This was a highly competitive process, and we are thrilled to have been selected.”
When the program starts, 200 first responders and military veterans will be able to join free of charge.
