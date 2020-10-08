Wildlife in Need owner in custody in New York

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – The owner of Wildlife in Need is now in custody in New York.
Tim Stark was taken into custody in Washington County, New York, Clark County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Scottie Maples confirmed.
Stark is being held in New York on a felony warrant out of Clark County.
Stark had a warrant out for his arrest after police say he grabbed and threatened an Indiana deputy attorney general on March 6 during filming Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary series.
Following a series of court battles, Stark also lost his animals. The animals were to be temporarily housed at the Indianapolis Zoo. Should Stark ever win his case, he said he will never be able to get his animals back if they crossed state lines, because the Indiana judge will not have jurisdiction to order the return.
The Indiana Attorney General filed an emergency motion in September saying dozens of animals were missing from the property when the Indianapolis Zoo arrived to take them into its care. Stark denied removing any animals.
