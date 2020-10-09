2 cats rescued from Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – Two cats were rescued from a burning home in Columbus.
Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Sycamore Street around 6:35 a.m. Friday, according to City of Columbus- Fire Department spokesman Capt. Michael Wilson.
When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the rear of the home.
Two adults and two cats who were inside of the home were able to make it out safely. The people who lived in the home told firefighters two other cats were inside. Firefighters were able to go in a rescue the cats.
No injuries were reported. The Salvation Army is assisting the people who were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
