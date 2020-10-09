Father convicted in death of young son from meth overdose

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A jury in Jackson County has convicted a man who didn’t call for help for his 8-year-old son after the boy overdosed from eating a large amount of meth.
Curtis Collman II, 43, was found guilty on felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, intimidation and possession of methamphetamine. He was also convicted on misdemeanor charges of theft and pointing a firearm.
On June 21, 2018, Collman’s son, Curtis Collman III, ate meth the boy had found on a plate inside the home where he and his father were living.
Instead of taking his son to a hospital, police say Collman II drove the boy to Crothersville and refused to let anyone call 911 or get medical attention.
Investigators said Curtis III had 180 times the lethal dose of meth in his system.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.