FORECAST: Delta’s remnants bring weekend rain chances

- THIS WEEKEND: Hurricane Delta’s remnants bring bands of rain; heavy rainfall possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds from Hurricane Delta drift overhead throughout the day as temperatures warm into the low 80s this afternoon. Most of the day looks to be dry across WAVE Country. Showers from Delta’s outer bands start to drift towards southern Kentucky tonight with better chances overnight. Lows will only fall into the 60s.
Scattered showers will roll through WAVE Country Saturday as Delta makes its way further onshore; the best rain chance will be across Kentucky. Highs will be in the 70s. Rain chances significantly increase tomorrow night as Delta’s remnants arrive in our region. With the rain and clouds in the forecast, expect a mild night with lows in the 60s.
Sunday begins with downpours as Delta’s remnants begin to shift east. As the day wears on, rain chances will steadily drop off from west to east. A cold front brings rain chances late Monday into early Tuesday.
