FORECAST: Remnants of Hurricane Delta arrive this weekend

- 1″-2″ of rainfall likely in Kentucky by Sunday night
- Lesser rainfall amounts in Southern Indiana
- Heaviest rainfall arrives Sunday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers from the northern edge of Hurricane Delta will arrive this evening, continuing off and on overnight mainly on the Kentucky side of the river as lows only get down into the mid 60s.
We’ll keep scattered showers in the forecast during the day on Saturday, with the most likely time for them being in the morning hours. Once again, Kentucky will be the main beneficiary of the rain here. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
The heavier, more widespread rains from the remnants of Hurricane Delta will arrive early Sunday morning. Lows will once again be in the mid 60s. Sunday’s rain chances will be at their highest and heaviest in the morning, with more of an off and on rain during the afternoon.
As rain comes to a close Sunday evening we’ll be left with 1″-2″ of rainfall in Kentucky, with less in Indiana.
A cold front passing through late Monday will provide another small shower chance during the evening. That front will take us from near 80 degrees on Monday into the 70s and eventually the 60s for highs for the rest of next week.
