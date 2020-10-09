Louisville woman creates post-surgery breast cancer clothing line in honor of mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For Lauren Hemker and her mother Carol, their motto is, “When you look better, you feel better.”
In 2014, on her birthday, Carol’s Hemker’s life changed in a way she never imagined.
“I didn’t have any symptoms, I was shocked,” she explained.
She was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer, the second most common type of breast cancer.
“I adapted the attitude, ‘There’s lots of survivors, I’m just going to be one too,’” Carol Hemker added.
After a series of surgeries, the roles of a mother and daughter quickly switched. Lauren Hemker was now the caretaker, and she wanted more for her mother.
“After something so defeminizing, it was kind of amazing that there was nothing out there,” Lauren Hemker said.
That’s when Audrey Liz was created, a clothing line to help breast cancer patients have a more comfortable experience after surgery. Audrey Liz offers tops that help hide surgical drains and have waterproof pockets in case of spillage. There’s also a shower scarf to give patients privacy.
The Hemker women said they never imagined this to be their life, but instead of letting cancer defeat them, they’ll continue encouraging other families to stay strong and fabulous during their journey.
“This too shall pass,” Carol Hemker said. “But I think, ‘Just keep fighting, and let cancer know you’re the boss, and they’re not going to win.’”
The Shower Scarf and Drain Pocket Top are also designed for other surgeries with upper-body drains including mastectomy, lumpectomy, lymph node removal, heart surgery, and shoulder surgery. You can find the garments online by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.