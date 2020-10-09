McConnell says another relief package is needed, doesn’t see it happening

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The CARES Act provided some financial support to millions of Americans struggling after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. The last $1,200 check was handed out in spring.
There have been talks in the White House and with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about if there will be another. Many American have been wondering “where is it?” and questioning how they are supposed to hold over while the virus continues to spike across states.
McConnell spoke about the CARES Act in Bullitt County Friday morning.
McConnell said there is only one way the coronavirus is going away and that’s with a vaccine. In the meantime, he said everyone needs to protect themselves by following CDC precautions.
McConnell said the vaccine front is being approached aggressively but there is no word yet on when the vaccine will be available.
He added another package is needed, however murky because of how close we are to the elections. He doesn’t see either side of the aisle coming together right now.
McConnell said there does not need to be another economic shutdown because the economy is still struggling to make its way back.
McConnell repeated multiple times the need to wear masks and social distance. When asked about President Donald Trump’s actions and COVID-19 diagnosis, McConnell said he has not been around Trump since August and the Senate operates in a specific way.
“On May 1 when we went back in, we very carefully practiced based on CDC guidelines and advice of the physician,” McConnell said. “As a result of that we have largely, successfully been able to work safely. We’ve had a couple of instances where people have gone in quarantine.”
In a week McConnell said Democrats and Republicans pulled a total of $3 trillion between March and April to float the economy as long as possible with the rescue package.
McConnell said Kentucky got $13 billion from the CARES Act. Over 50,000 Kentucky businesses accessed $5.2 billion in forgivable loans.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.