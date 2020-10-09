NKY man pleads guilty to sodomy of child, Commonwealth’s attorney says

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A man will have to serve at least 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of First Degree Sodomy and two counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse.
Keith West, 43, pled guilty to the charges, which involved a child under 12 years old and went on for five years, according to a press release from the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.
About a year after the sodomy stopped, the victim told a counselor who then told Fort Mitchell Police, the release said.
West admitted to police that he committed these acts of sodomy between 2012 and 2019, the release reads.
The attorney’s office says West would commit these offenses while watching the child when the mother would go to work.
West must serve 17 years in prison, but Sanders said he would prefer child molesters to stay in prison for life.
“We’d prefer to put child molesters in prison forever, but this spares a young child from testifying about the worst days of the child’s life in a courtroom full of strangers,” Sanders stated.
A life sentence could still be appealed under Kentucky law, according to Sanders.
“Under Kentucky law, even a life sentence would be eligible for parole in 20 years.”
This guilty plea makes it to where West cannot file an appeal, the attorney explained.
West will also have to register as a sex offender once he is released.
His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 24 in the Kenton County Justice Center.
