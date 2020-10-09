Police: Man arrested after vandalizing New Albany church

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing charges after being caught outside of a New Albany church after he reportedly ransacked it.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey told WAVE 3 News officers arrested 28-year-old Corey Gill outside of Parkway Southern Baptist Church on Corydon Pike.
The pastor at Parkway Southern Baptist Church said the business across the street called police after Gill broke into one of the cars there.
“If there was a file drawer, he was gonna dump it open. He was gonna break a desk. He was gonna rip the cases off the thermostats," Prakway’s senior pastor, Brian Omerso, said. "There was no rhyme or reason. He wanted to do as much damage as possible.”
The small church plans to resume services on Sunday and continue its mission of providing meals for New Albany families despite Gill’s alleged actions.
Gill is charged with burglary, possession of a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.
