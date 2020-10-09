StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update
By Brian Goode | October 9, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 8:34 AM

The weekend is upon us and that means the rain chance is going up as the leftovers of Hurricane Delta move in.

Some key points with this:

- Timing will vary as the rain will arrives in bands/clusters

- Expected to be light overall through Saturday PM

- Sunday features the highest rain chance

- It will be windy at times with gusts of 20-25 mph

- Isolated tornado threat for Central/Southeastern KY Sunday

- Rain totals will widely vary from .25″ to 3.50″

The video will cover this in more detail plus a look at the chilly air next week.

