StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

The weekend is upon us and that means the rain chance is going up as the leftovers of Hurricane Delta move in.
Some key points with this:
- Timing will vary as the rain will arrives in bands/clusters
- Expected to be light overall through Saturday PM
- Sunday features the highest rain chance
- It will be windy at times with gusts of 20-25 mph
- Isolated tornado threat for Central/Southeastern KY Sunday
- Rain totals will widely vary from .25″ to 3.50″
The video will cover this in more detail plus a look at the chilly air next week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.