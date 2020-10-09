TONIGHT: McConnell, McGrath debate live on WAVE 3 News

Amy McGrath hopes to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
By Brett Martin | October 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 1:19 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and challenger Amy McGrath will debate Monday night on WAVE 3 News.

WAVE 3 News extended an offer at the end of the summer for a debate to be televised here and on eight other stations owned by our parent company, Gray Television.

McConnell accepted the offer. McGrath released a statement Friday afternoon also agreeing to the debate.

It’ll be the only debate between the candidates before the Nov. 3 election.

It will air Monday at 7 p.m. on WAVE 3 News, WAVE3.com, the WAVE 3 News Facebook page and the WAVE 3 News app for mobile devices and ROKU, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

WKYT’s Bill Bryant will moderate the debate in the WKYT studios in Lexington.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

