TONIGHT: McConnell, McGrath debate live on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and challenger Amy McGrath will debate Monday night on WAVE 3 News.
WAVE 3 News extended an offer at the end of the summer for a debate to be televised here and on eight other stations owned by our parent company, Gray Television.
McConnell accepted the offer. McGrath released a statement Friday afternoon also agreeing to the debate.
It’ll be the only debate between the candidates before the Nov. 3 election.
It will air Monday at 7 p.m. on WAVE 3 News, WAVE3.com, the WAVE 3 News Facebook page and the WAVE 3 News app for mobile devices and ROKU, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
WKYT’s Bill Bryant will moderate the debate in the WKYT studios in Lexington.
