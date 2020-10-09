Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 9 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 9:
KENTUCKY
Thursday
Male 64, Southern 0
Friday
Jeffersontown at Atherton
Marion County at Bardstown
North Hardin at Belfry
Nelson County at Breckinridge County
Barren County at Central Hardin
St. Xavier at DeSales
Fairdale at Doss
Bullitt Central at Eastern
Frankfort at Eminence
Bullitt East at Fern Creek
Bethlehem at Holy Cross
Moore at John Hardin
Berea at Kentucky Country Day
Oldham County at Madison Central
Elizabethtown at Meade County
South Oldham at North Bullitt
Butler at PRP
Gallatin County at Shawnee
North Oldham at Shelby County
Valley at Spencer County
Ballard at Trinity
Central at Waggener
INDIANA
Madison at New Albany
Brownstown Central at Silver Creek
Seymour at Columbus East
Jeffersonville at Jennings County
Floyd Central at Bedford North Lawrence
Corydon Central at Clarksville
Milan at Providence
Charlestown at Salem
