Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 9 schedule

Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 9 schedule
Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 9: (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | October 9, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 5:47 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 9:

KENTUCKY

Thursday

Male 64, Southern 0

Friday

Jeffersontown at Atherton

Marion County at Bardstown

North Hardin at Belfry

Nelson County at Breckinridge County

Barren County at Central Hardin

St. Xavier at DeSales

Fairdale at Doss

Bullitt Central at Eastern

Frankfort at Eminence

Bullitt East at Fern Creek

Bethlehem at Holy Cross

Moore at John Hardin

Berea at Kentucky Country Day

Oldham County at Madison Central

Elizabethtown at Meade County

South Oldham at North Bullitt

Butler at PRP

Gallatin County at Shawnee

North Oldham at Shelby County

Valley at Spencer County

Ballard at Trinity

Central at Waggener

INDIANA

Madison at New Albany

Brownstown Central at Silver Creek

Seymour at Columbus East

Jeffersonville at Jennings County

Floyd Central at Bedford North Lawrence

Corydon Central at Clarksville

Milan at Providence

Charlestown at Salem

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.